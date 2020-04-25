STAFF at Wilko's Magor distribution centre have joined forces with Newport's Dragons rugby team to launch 'Dragon Deliveries', a new service aimed at bringing free essentials to hospital staff and patients at the Royal Gwent Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the items that have been donated so far include toiletries, sanitary products, dental items and tights.
The Dragons, who are sponsored by Wilko, has supported the distribution centre’s work by providing its van for the deliveries, and the spare time of players including the Welsh national team’s Elliot Dee - who helped distribute the products.
The partnership has also proved beneficial for those at St David's Hospice and the children of key workers, who received Easter eggs over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Mike Brennan, operations manager at Wilko, said: “We’re delighted to bring both essentials and seasonal treats to the vulnerable and to key workers and their families during this trying time.
“We’re so proud of our team members for pulling together with the Dragons to make these donations possible, and hope they can provide a little help for NHS teams, and for those who aren’t feeling too well at present.”