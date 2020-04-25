A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with trying to kill a police officer in an alleged stabbing in Newport.
Mohammed Ibrahim, 33, is accused of the attempted murder of Sergeant Carl Blanks and attempted wounding of Sergeant Leighton Healan on Thursday, April 23.
The defendant, of St Vincent Lane, Newport, is also charged causing with arson with intent to endanger life at his own home.
Sudanese national Ibrahim, who wore a coronavirus face mask, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court via video link from Ystrad Mynach police station.
He followed the proceedings in Arabic through an interpreter.
Ibrahim’s lawyer John McCarthy made a bail application which was refused by Judge Stephen Harmes.
The prosecution was represented by Nathan Fear.
Ibrahim was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on June 22.
Sergeant Blanks remains in a serious but stable condition and continues to improve at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.
