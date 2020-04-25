TWENTY-THREE people died of coronavirus in Wales yesterday, taking the overall death toll in the country to 774.
Public Health Wales said there are now 8,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 299 of which were newly reported.
The number of people tested yesterday stood at 1,301, bringing the cumulative number 31,232.
The Welsh Government had vowed to carry out 5,000 tests a day but they abandoned this target earlier this week, blaming problems with obtaining kit.
Public Health Wales have not broken down the new death figures according to area.