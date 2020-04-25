MORE than 20,000 people have now died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The grim milestone came as the coronavirus lockdown continued into its fifth weekend and the Government faced calls for greater transparency over the scientific advice given to ministers on the outbreak.

The UK is the fifth country to pass 20,000 Covid-19 deaths, behind the US, Italy, Spain and France.

At this afternoon’s Downing Street briefing, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "As the deaths caused by this terrible virus pass another tragic and terrible milestone, the entire nation is grieving."

She also pays tribute to the "selfless" sacrifice of frontline workers who have died, which "will not be forgotten".

It is 51 days since the first virus-related death was announced in the UK.

Last month, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told MPs the hope was to keep the death toll to under 20,000 – an ambition that was later echoed by NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis, who said the UK would have “done very well in this epidemic” if deaths remained below that figure.

Sir Patrick appeared before the Commons Health Select Committee on March 17, when the UK death toll stood at 71.

Asked whether it was hoped that deaths could potentially get below 20,000, he said: “That is the hope, that we can get it down to that. To put that into perspective, every year in seasonal flu the number of deaths is thought to be 8,000.

“If we can get numbers down to 20,000 and below, that’s a good outcome in terms of where we would hope to get to with this outbreak.”

On Saturday, the Department of Health said a total of 20,319 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK as of 5pm on Friday – up by 813 from the day before.

That figure does not include deaths in the wider community, such as in care homes, which means the true toll will be higher by several thousand at least.

But Dr Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the true figure could already be double that amount.

“The World Health Organisation said yesterday that about half of all deaths in Europe are occurring in residence of elderly care homes,” he said.

“We know for a fact the figures reported every day are an underestimate, possibly a significant underestimate of the total number of deaths.”

The UK is well on track to hit 30,000 deaths in hospital, perhaps even 40,000 before the pandemic is brought under control, he said.

“We are undoubtedly going to have one of the highest death rates in Europe,” Dr Hunter added.

The Home Secretary added that while crime overall is down, "the most sophisticated" criminals are seeking to "exploit and capitalise" on the pandemic.

She said: "Our world class law enforcement is also adapting and they are on to you."

Ms Patel cited a Border Force raid which seized £1 million of cocaine concealed in a shipment of face masks and multiple websites carrying out phishing scams and selling bogus PPE.

She also says police have received 1,300 reports of child sexual exploitation.