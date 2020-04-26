THE Newport branch of mental health charity Mind has started a fundraising event to replace funds that would have been raised by people taking part in the London Marathon - which was due to he held this weekend.
Newport Mind, like so many charities, has been impacted by coronavirus and the postponement of various awareness and fundraising events has been marked by a significant drop in vital income for the charity.
Their 2.6 challenge involves people walking or running 2.6 miles, doing 26 press ups as a sponsored activity or donating £2.60 or £26 – whatever is affordable.
The team has been working hard the past few weeks to adapt their face to face services for online – it has included investing in digital equipment and software to enable them to not just keep in touch, but to provide essential support to the most vulnerable people in the community.
They also need to continue providing PPE equipment and other lockdown essentials to their housing and tenancy team, and tenants in their supported housing.
MORE NEWS:
- Riverside Sports Bar left in 'a position of great financial loss' after break in
- In the Dock: Knifeman who made threats to kill among defendants in court
- The Met Office weather forecast where you are as hottest April in six years continues
Join in from Sunday, April 26 and to get some ideas head to https://www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk/
If you have an idea, but need some help with it or if you want to somehow get involve but not sure how, email ben.tinniswood@newportmind.org