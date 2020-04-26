A STUDY has revealed that Gwent residents have continued to avoid most shops during lockdown, but are still lingering for longer than necessary and in greater numbers at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Data from Google, collated using location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement, showed a second successive rise in shopping visits across the UK.

The report, which focuses on the six weeks up to April 11, is compared against a five-week period between January 3 and February 6. It compares footfall for retail, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential areas.

Newport

Retail in Newport has seen the biggest drop in activity - 78 per cent below normal levels. This is a smaller drop than the UK average, with footfall down 81 per cent.

But when it comes to grocery stores and pharmacies, footfall in Newport only fell by 31 per cent.

That was the second consecutive increase in the use of grocery stores and pharmacies in the area – the previous week it stood at 43 per cent below usual levels, following an initial drop of 47 per cent.

Monmouthshire

Retail in Monmouthshire has also seen the biggest drop-off in activity at 82 per cent.

A similar pattern follows for grocery stores and pharmacies, with a drop of 43 per cent. That's down on 50 per cent from the previous week. Prior to that the fall was 56 per cent.

Torfaen

Torfaen has also seen a significant fall of 78 per cent for retail - its highest fall of any non-essential services.

For grocery stores and pharmacies, footfall in Torfaen has now only fallen by 26 per cent. Two weeks ago that figure stood at 37 per cent.

Caerphilly

The usual trend continues in Caerphilly too, where retail has seen the biggest drop-off in activity at 73 per cent below normal levels.

For grocery stores and pharmacies, the fall is just 26 per cent. It was 38 per cent last week, and 41 per cent before that.

You can find out more about the data here: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/2020-04-11_GB_Mobility_Report_en.pdf.