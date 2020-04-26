FOR our Five of the Best this week, we chose to continue to highlight some of the gestures of kindness across Gwent during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been a lot of stories of kindness throughout the community during this tough time. Here are a few that have happened over the past week.

Here are five of the best from the past week in no particular order.

Care home receives packages from generous girl

Nine-year-old Mali Dissanayake gave toiletries and other essential items to Brynwood Care Home in Brynmawr, where her great-grandfather lives.

She raised £80 by selling handmade posters thanking the NHS to friends and family and used the money to purchase the items.

Mali wanted to do this to recognise the hard work care home staff have been doing.

Doctor’s car fixed for free after theft while on duty

Tom Rontree-Carey, a junior doctor at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport had his car fixed for free after his catalytic converter was stolen while he was on duty.

Just hours later, two Gwent firms offered their services for free to repair the car.

"Fast Parts in Cwmbran and AJ Garage services in Caerleon said they'd donate the parts I needed," said Dr Rontree-Carey.

In no time they had the parts sourced and fitted. Dr Rontree-Carey said that they even refused his offer of payment.

Hospital receives 1,000 items of PPE after plea

Emma Dymond and Craig Abdie

Following a plea on social media, the Royal Gwent Hospital received more than 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment from members of the public.

Emma Dymond and Craig Abdie put more than £3,000 of their own money into securing the PPE and more donations reaching £10,000 have come into the pair to allow them to continue making more.

They have made more than 1,000 masks, 300 visors and two air infiltration suits.

Blackwood fundraiser goes around the world

A group of 30 friends originally from Blackwood but now residing all across the world came together to raise money for the Aneurin Bevan Local Health Board Charity Fund.

The group completed a 30-hour relay race and raised more than £6,500. Each of the group ran for one hour and between them completed almost 2,000-miles.

Tiny Rebel beer raises more than £30k in four hours

Popular Newport brewery Tiny Rebel created two limited-edition beers and have raised more than £30,000 in the first four hours of them going on sale.

The funds are being donated to the NHS.

The beers are called Stay Put, a play on their popular Stay Puft brand and reference the government’s advice on social distancing and lockdown. The flavours are mint chocolate chip marshmallow and raspberry ripple marshmallow.