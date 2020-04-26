DESPITE many businesses having shut throughout the lockdown, there are a number of jobs still available in Gwent.

And many of them do not require qualifications or existing experience.

If you have been left unemployed or are uncertain about your job prospects, here are 18 jobs in Gwent that you can apply for immediately - from Indeed.com.

1. Deliver driver, Papa Johns Pizza - Newport

Papa Johns is currently recruiting Delivery Drivers for part time and full-time evening, daytime or weekend positions for company bike riders.

No previous experience necessary, as you will be provided with comprehensive training and uniform, they say.

2. Online Picker, Iceland – Monmouthshire

Iceland say they have opportunities available for “Online Pickers to join our dynamic team”.

“Your role will be to pick and pack our great quality products for our online customers as if you were shopping for yourself.”

3. Deliver team member, Pizza Hut – Newport

They say: “As a Team Member you’re right at the heart of the operation.

“You get to work across both the reception and kitchen, so it never gets same-y.”

One of your main responsibilities will be to: “Ensure every customer receives exceptional customer service and speedy delivery at all times.”

4. Customer Service Assistant, Wilkinson Hardware Store – Chepstow

“Your role as Customer Service Assistant will be all about making sure every customer receives the very best service, every time, at the till or out on the shop floor,” they say.

Applications are open from everyone and training is available.

5. Cleaning operative, Diverse Commercial Solutions – Newport

DCS are recruiting for “one dedicated and passionate cleaning operative to work at a prestigious site in Newport”.

Previous cleaning experience is preferred, but not essential.

6. Temporary Store Colleague, Holland & Barrett – Abergavenny

Holland & Barrett is looking for temporary Store Colleagues for our to “help with unprecedented levels of demand”.

The role involves: “Unpacking and checking off deliveries, stocking shelves, keeping the shop floor clean and tidy and most importantly providing our customers with excellent customer service.”

7. Hygiene Operative, RF Brookes – Newport

They say: “We are currently recruiting for a Hygiene Operative to join our Hygiene Team at our Newport site which produce 'best in class' ready meals predominantly for Marks and Spencers.

“This site is fast paced, dynamic and 'no two days the same' environment; making it a great place to work.”

8. Part-time cook, The Oaks Residential Home – Newport

They “are looking for a part time cook for two days/week (including some weekend work”

“The role is initially temporary but may lead to permanent is desired.”

9. Cleaner, The Oaks Residential Home – Newport

They are also looking for a part-time cleaner at weekends.

“The role is initially for 12 weeks but may lead to a permanent role if desired.”

10. Night Hygiene Operative, Mitie – Cwmbran

You would work night shifts, withing the hygiene team, “carrying out duties effectively and efficiently in accordance with contractual requirements,” they say.

There are no qualifications needed for the role, but you should be: “Clear, confident communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people both written and verbal.”

11. NHS support staff – Gwent-wide

Recruitment specialists Acorn is working with Aneurin Bevan UHB to place hundreds of people into urgent key worker roles in various hospitals.

The roles:

• You will be required to undertake various roles such as a Cleaner, Porter and Catering Assistant.

• You will receive full training and will be provided with the correct uniform, safety footwear and PPE.

12. Store Assistant, Aldi – Newport

“You'll do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products,” they say.

13. Personal shopper, Tesco – Risca

Tesco say it would be your job to ensure “customers get the finest shopping journey and are always able to get the products they need”.

You will need to be: “Able to give great, natural customer service by proactively smiling, greeting, acknowledging and helping customers.”

14. Customer Assistant, Morrisons – Rogerstone

As a customer assistant “you’ll be part of a highly energised team who work hard and get the job done,” Morrisons say.

“Although retail experience is desirable, it’s not essential as we’ll make sure you know everything you need to do a great job.”

15. Production Operative/Packer, Vibe Recruit – Cwmrban

You will be dealing with daily tasks such as:

• Packing products to customer requirements

• Label packages

• Quality checking

• Completing required paperwork

• Manual lifting

16. Delivery Driver, Argos – Newport

Argos say “you should have a year’s driving experience, be confident behind the wheel of our Mercedes Sprinter vans, and have no more than six points on your licence”.

Contracts are for 20 hours per week on a fixed term contract basis for 3 months, with overtime opportunities available.

17. Parcel Sorters, Newport

“You will be scanning and sorting parcels to get them ready for distribution,” say Wild, who are recruiting for a “large distribution company”.

“All candidates need to be flexible with the hours they can work and the role will involve some light lifting.”

18. Home Delivery Driver, Iceland – Monmouthshire

“In this role you’ll be delivering shopping to customers doors, providing exceptional levels of customer service and connecting directly with our customers as the face of Iceland,” they say.

“To apply for our Home Delivery Driver position, you must have a current driving licence (held for at least 3 Years and have no more than 3 points).”

