A MAN facing allegations he was involved in a drugs conspiracy charge has been refused bail.

The case of Ryan Milton, 30, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was heard at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant is due to go on trial later this year for conspiracy to supply cocaine between October 2018 and October 2019.

MORE NEWS

Milton was represented by Anu Mohindru, QC, and the prosecution by Nigel Fryer.

The application was turned down by Judge Jeremy Jenkins and the defendant will remain in custody.