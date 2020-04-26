PEOPLE from Newport drove nearly 25 minutes to get to a popular beauty spot in Torfaen, police said.

Despite new lockdown restrictions issued by the Welsh Government saying people must stay "as close to possible" to home when exercising, some motorists drove nearly 15 miles to see the Blue Lagoon by Pantygasseg over the weekend.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers have been out stopping vehicles, currently near the Blue Lagoon by Pantygasseg.

"It is not acceptable to travel from Newport to come here."

(Officers stopped a number of vehicles were motorists drove up from Newport. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Writing on Twitter, one person wrote: "Like Barry Island up there a couple of hours ago (I was walking the mountain road) and on my way back home was stopped by six or seven cars asking for directions."

While another said: "30 cars up there earlier, I’ve walked them Mountains for 45 years, never seen more than 3 or 4 people at one time, crazy up there now, it’s like Butlins."

The fastest route from Newport to the Blue Lagoon, via the A4042, takes 24 minutes according to Google Maps.

The Welsh Government say: "No journeys of any significant distance should be taken, for example, just in order to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots."

(The Blue Lagoon is a popular beauty spot in the summer. Picture: Alan Jenkins.)

Travelling by car to exercise is only allowed in specific circumstances, the government added.

"People with specific health or mobility issues may, however, need to travel from their home in order to be able to exercise.

"For example, some wheelchair users may not be able to start to exercise immediately outside their homes for practical access reasons, and may need to drive to a suitable flat location, such as a park, for this purpose.

"In these circumstances the journey should be to the nearest convenient accessible location and no long journeys should be undertaken unless absolutely necessary."