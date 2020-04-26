POLICE completed three calls in the space of an hour over people "having visitors and gatherings" at their homes.
On Saturday afternoon, April 25, community support officers in Monmouthshire say they had to visit three addresses over the flouting of lockdown rules.
Police have the power to fine people and issue dispersal areas, but it is not clear whether these were enacted.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "This will not be tolerated.
"The longer people ignore it, the longer the lockdown will continue."
Police did not say where in the region the rules were flouted.
Welsh Government lockdown rules "require people to stay at home, except for very limited purposes".
Such purposes do not include visiting friends or family and having gatherings at other people's addresses.
The only reasons you should leave your home are:
- The need to obtain supplies and services for you or your household, for example food, medicine, and essential household maintenance.
- To take one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
- To visit your GP or local health services, including the dentist.
- To deposit and withdraw money from a bank or similar establishment.
- To provide care for or to help a vulnerable person, this includes getting food or medicines for them.
- Help the NHS by donating blood.
- To avoid injury or illness.
- Travelling to and from work, but only where it is not reasonably practicable to work from home.
- Visit a cemetery, burial ground or garden of remembrance to pay your respects.
- To attend a funeral if you are invited by the person organising the funeral, or are the carer of a person attending the funeral, although this is subject to limits on numbers who can attend, in order to ensure that 2-metre distancing can be kept.
