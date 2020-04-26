A CAERPHILLY packaging firm will produce a million face shields a week for the NHS in Wales.

Transcend Packaging, based in Ystrad Mynach, usually makes paper straws and other sustainable packaging for brands such as McDonald's.

But they are changing their production to help support the health service in Wales.

They will be making a million face shields a week - with the capacity to increase to two million - for coronavirus protection.

The shields will also be used in factories and other workplaces.

At the start of April, the First Minister Mark Drakeford called for all Welsh businesses, which could help manufacture vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to help create a new made-in-Wales supply chain.

And after meeting the call-to-arms, chief executive of Transcend Packaging Lorenzo Angelucci, said: "We’ve been aware of the national difficulties in sourcing PPE – as a packaging manufacturer we challenged ourselves to see what we could do to help.

"We’re delighted to have designed, produced and received our CE-marked, regulatory approval for a face shield that can be produced quickly, inexpensively and in large quantities.

"These face shields will help provide COVID-19 protection across Wales and beyond, protecting our brave NHS staff, care home workers, retail and restaurant staff and other frontline workers.

"Our goal is to get as many shields in the hands of key workers as possible and we should be able to produce between one and two million face shields a week as long as the need persists."

READ MORE:

Transcend face shields are being tested and deployed in the Welsh NHS and to other parts of the UK and countries around the world.

The First Minister said: "Transcend Packaging is a great example of what a business can do to adapt the way it works to support our response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to thank the company for everything it’s doing and rising to the challenge.

"Transcend join a growing number of individuals and firms standing up and making the equipment we need to support our fantastic health and care workers. We appreciate each and every offer of support."

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: "Transcend Packaging is an important business in Caerphilly County and I applaud the way it has changed its way of working to develop a vital product, which will help support and protect many people.

"We are in the midst of a global crisis but we have seen companies really step up in recent weeks."