RESIDENTS in Risca woke up to a trail of destruction in the early hours of this morning after a car seemingly crashed into the corner of two houses.

Cheryl Hill, who lives on St Mary Street, said she was woken up at around 4.45am to an “almighty bang”.

“I then saw flashing blue lights and I thought, ‘what the hell has happened here?’”

(The car had to be towed away. Picture: Cheryl Thomas.)

(A garden wall was also demolished. Picture: Cheryl Thomas.)

Three houses also had to be evacuated after a gas pipe was torn off during the incident.

“I don’t really know what happened, but it seems like it came down our road, hit the corner of a house, then hit a garden wall, then hit the corner of another house before spinning and coming to a stop,” Mrs Hill said

“The amount of debris on the road was unbelievable. You just could not believe there was that much mess – car parts everywhere.

“As soon as it happened, there were ten police cars immediately on the scene and the fire service.”

(The car appears to have hit the corner of two houses. Picture: Cheryl Thomas.)

(Debris was left scattered across the street. Picture: Cheryl Thomas.)

(A police car also had to be towed away. Picture: Cheryl Thomas.)

READ MORE:

She added that she did not see the driver of the car leave the vehicle or be taken to hospital, but that a helicopter was soon circling the skies.

Gwent Police have been approached for comment.