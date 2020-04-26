A FORMER nurse now living at a nursing home in Monmouth has shared her experiences of working in the profession for over 40 years, and how caring traits never leave you.

Barbara Jones, who is now looked after by nurses at Gibraltar Care Home, was born in May 1933 in Tredegar, and lived with her parents until she was 15.

She stayed in Tredegar with her Aunty Beattie to finish her studies at the Tredegar grammar school, where she first met her future husband Clive.

After she had finished school she took inspiration from Clive's stepmother Hilda, who was a nurse and a midwife.

Enthused by her passion for nursing, Barbara began training to be a state registered nurse at the Royal Gwent, where she met her two lifelong friends Ada and Beryl.

“Although not keen on working on Friday and Saturday nights in A&E, she had many happy memories of her time training alongside her close friends,” Barbara's daughter Ruth remembers.

The trio graduated together in 1954, and a year later Barbara and Clive were married.

Barbara had the first of her two children, Ruth in 1956 and then Chris in 1959, before working as a district nurse in Caldicot.

Ruth recalls how Barbara had to be driven around by Clive to all of the patients' homes, as she hadn't gained her driving licence.

“She had a sterilising pan on the stove with all her equipment; syringes, needles, scissors, kidney bowls were cleaned ready for the next day,” Ruth added.

Ruth remembers the impact her mother had on those around her during her time in Caldicot.

“She was much loved by the community - an excellent nurse and would listen to people’s stories and help them in whatever way she could."

Clive passed away aged just 41 during an era when cancer was not talked about and modern-day treatment was in its infancy. Barbara tended to him until he died.

Barbara continued to work in the district, but things began to change. Despite years’ worth of experience, district nurses were asked to take a new exam. Barbara declined and soon left the industry.

(Barbara and her daughter Ruth)

Barbara, who now suffers from dementia and has lived at the care home for three-and-a-half-years, often spends her time remembering days of old, and sharing tips with her carers where she can.

Wherever a person is on their journey with dementia, having meaningful familiar items that are important to them can spark a precious memory.

Jane, a member of the care team at Gibraltar who has built a trusted relationship with Barbara, said: “Every now and then Barbara will ponder over to some of the medical equipment and she will fondly talk about nursing. She will also come over when I’m taking supplies out from the medical cabinet and will sometimes give me a hand with placing the bandages. I love her."

Once a nurse, always a nurse.