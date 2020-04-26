THE number of coronavirus cases in Wales has now topped 9,000 - with another 14 confirmed deaths taking the overall toll to 788.

The latest update from Public Health Wales shows that a further 178 cases have been confirmed today, taking the official total in Wales to 9,078, though the true figure is likely to be higher.

“Based on the new case numbers there is emerging evidence suggesting a levelling-off in the number of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, which may be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures," said Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

The locations of all confirmed cases and hospital deaths with covid-19 can be found here.

"However, it is still too early to tell for sure, and it is too soon to end the current social distancing rules.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home.

"We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible."