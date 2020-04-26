FOUR men arrested after two police cars were rammed during a dramatic high-speed chase through Gwent last week have been released under investigation.

The National Police Air Service helicopter joined the 50-mile pursuit which took place through Monmouthshire and Torfaen after starting over the border in Herefordshire.

Police said the chase “put the lives of officers and the public in danger”.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Gwent Police received a report of a fail to stop on the A465 near Abergavenny at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 21 April.

“The joint operation involved officers from West Mercia Police, after the force received a report a stolen vehicle in the Hereford area, and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), following a pursuit which saw two police cars rammed while trying to affect a stop.

“The four men, aged 51, 24, 23 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, fail to stop, fail to report and theft of a motor vehicle. All have been released under investigation.”

Inspector Darren Godsall, of West Mercia Police, said: “Working closely with our colleagues from Gwent Police and NPAS, officers were able to continue their pursuit of the vehicle that had rammed one West Mercia Police officer’s car and that of a Gwent police car.

“I’m pleased to say all officers involved received no serious injuries despite significant damage to the cars that were struck.

“The pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion in Wales due to the great teamwork of officers from two police forces working together to keep people safe and protect their property.

“As a result, four men are in custody, arrested for several offences in both West Mercia and Gwent and I want to praise all those involved for their dedication and bravery.”

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, from Gwent Police’s operational support unit, said: “This incident had the potential to put the lives of the public in danger, but also the lives of officers from two forces and NPAS.

“It is important to praise all the officers who were involved in this incident, which started in Hereford in one force area, before moving – often at very high and dangerous speeds – into the Gwent force area, through Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

“We must now let the investigators ascertain exactly what has occurred, but I am glad that no officers were seriously injured in bringing this incident to safe resolution.

“We may work for separate forces in different areas of the UK but this highlights how successful it can be when forces, as well as NPAS, co-operate and work together.”

Gwent Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV footage or dashcam footage from a vehicle, relating to this incident, to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000135692.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.