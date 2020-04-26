DETECTIVES are appealing for the public’s help for a man wanted in connection with harassment and making threats.
South Wales Police are trying to trace Gareth Weaver from Tredegar.
The force said the 37-year-old has links to Aberdare.
MORE NEWS
- Four men released under investigation after police cars rammed in high-speed chase
- Sudanese man, 33, charged with trying to kill police officer refused bail
- Locked Up: Robbers, thug, rogue driver and drug dealer jailed
If you have any information, call South Wales Police on 101 with the reference number 106360.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments are closed on this article.