DETECTIVES are appealing for the public’s help for a man wanted in connection with harassment and making threats.

South Wales Police are trying to trace Gareth Weaver from Tredegar.

The force said the 37-year-old has links to Aberdare.

If you have any information, call South Wales Police on 101 with the reference number 106360.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.