ONE of the UK’s main military charities have adapted their services to not only continue to support military personnel during the coronavirus pandemic, but also to help frontline workers across the country.

Help for Heroes is still providing support to wounded veterans, serving personnel and their families who may be suffering from a range of physical and mental health challenges in Wales - observing guidance on social distancing.

The charity has also expanded this service to ensure that support is in place for the health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Elgin, the charity’s community recovery manager said: “We understand some of what they are up against. Help for Heroes has supported more than 25,000 ex-service personnel and families, many of whom have faced similar situations to those our NHS staff are facing around the country right now: challenging environments, working outside of normal areas of work, working with protective equipment and putting themselves at risk. Many have also been taken away from family, friends and colleagues for extended and uncertain periods of time.”

The charity has created a package of support for those who are working in healthcare. It is called Help for Heroes’ Field Guide to Self-Care and is available for free online.

Ms Elgin said: “The challenges faced by those leaving the military due to illness or injury are often complex, and we believe that those who have already embarked on a recovery journey often have the best insight into what will help others.

“It is a resource of tips and tools our recovery teams deliver to veterans who have experienced traumatic events or have been affected by working in high intensity situations.

“We hope this is a useful resource for our NHS heroes, and for anyone else who may be feeling stressed or anxious during these difficult times.”

For more information on the support Help for Heroes is offering the nation’s health workers, and to access The Field Guide to Self-Care go to:

https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/news/help-for-heroes-provides-resources-to-nations-health-workers/

To access support from the Wales and Hereford Community Recovery team please contact: Wales.supporthub@helpforheroes.org.uk