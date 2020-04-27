TWO men and a woman have been charged with allegedly being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Rhys Davies, 34, of Swallow Drive, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, Paul Leonard Bowley, 53, and Charlotte Hathaway, 34, both of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

All three face the charge of being concerned in supplying cocaine.

Davies and Hathaway have also been charged with possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, with intent to supply.

The trio are due to appear at Newport Crown Court on June 4.

Davies and Bowley were remanded in custody by Judge David Parsons.

Hathaway was granted conditional bail.