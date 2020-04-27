TWO men and a woman have been charged with allegedly being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Rhys Davies, 34, of Swallow Drive, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, Paul Leonard Bowley, 53, and Charlotte Hathaway, 34, both of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.