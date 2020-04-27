A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, 30, of Rockfield Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 in compensation after he admitted criminal damage to property belonging to Newport City Homes and to a woman’s clothes in the city on April 19.

TYRONE GWYN SHANNON GIBSON, 42, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with supervision requirements after his release from prison when he didn’t attend an appointment with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service.

SORAN OMAR, 35, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood last June.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

BRETT WAYNE PRANGLEY, 42, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing wine and coffee from a Spar store.

He was ordered to pay £161.40 in compensation and a £128 surcharge.

SHARLENE LIPPIETT, 38, of Clos Gronw, Fairview, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink-driving and failing to surrender.

She was also fined £170.

KEVIN FRANCIS HALLET, 31, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order.