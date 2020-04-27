RESIDENTS in Gwent are being told to store items they would usually take to the tip while recycling centres are closed due to coronavirus.

Cases of fly-tipping have increased in Blaenau Gwent since the New Vale Household Waste Recycling Centre closed on Tuesday, March 24, compared to the same period last year.

Other areas in Gwent have not reported a rise in incidents, despite their recycling centres also being shut.

Rubbish was found dumped across a lane at St James Reservoir in Tredegar recently, to the disgust of residents taking their daily exercise.

More News:

Residents wake to a trail of destruction after crash

18 jobs you can apply for right now if you need work

Looking back at Newport's worst peacetime disaster

Blaenau Gwent council said it has received 53 complaints of fly-tipping since the tip closed, up from 35 for the same period last year.

Cllr Joanna Wilkins, executive member for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable regardless of whether this facility is open or closed, and is a blight on our beautiful landscape here in Blaenau Gwent.

“The complaints show that the majority of residents care as much for the cleanliness of our communities as we do, and are also disappointed by the mindless actions of a few.

“As always, we will look for evidence when responding to these incidents and where we can gather this sufficiently we will always look to pursue a prosecution.”

Torfaen council has had 128 fly-tipping incidents reported since the New Inn centre was closed on Wednesday, March 25 - one more than in the same period last year. It has taken enforcement action on nine incidents and issued one fine.

“All normal kerbside collection streams bar green waste (garden) are running, and if people could consider things like home composting or changing their gardening habits to reduce the amount of green waste generated that would be helpful,” a council spokeswoman said.

“We appreciate this isn’t an easy time for residents, and we thank them for their continued support.”

In Monmouthshire there have been 74 fly-tipping incidents reported since the county’s four recycling centres closed on Monday, March 23, though no cases of enforcement.

This is less than in the previous 25 days, when there were 87 incidents.

“We encourage all residents to manage their waste correctly, make use of the kerbside recycling service, home compost their garden waste and store items that can only be recycled at the HWRCs,” a council spokeswoman said.

Caerphilly council said it has advised residents to store items they would usually take to the tips in their property or garden until the service is back up and running.

A spokesman said the authority has “not seen any significant increase” in the number of fly-tipping incidents.

Newport council said it is monitoring the situation “on a regular basis and will have zero tolerance” on fly-tipping.

Bulky item collections are available and residents are told to keep hold of items from DIY or house clearances until the Docks Way HWRC opens again.