A WOMAN grieving for her recently deceased mother carried out a disturbance at a hospital 'after becoming frustrated at having no money to attend her funeral'.

Nicola Jones, 36, of Bacon Place, Newport, committed the public order offence just days after being released from custody for threatening her father with a knife.

She was handed a suspended sentence at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month for also spitting at two police officers and kicking and damaging a patrol car window before attacking a custody detention officer.

Jones had served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence while being remanded in custody awaiting her court case.

She admitted affray, criminal damage and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences were committed in Cwmbran and Newport in February.

Her latest offence was committed at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital. She pleaded guilty to public disorder.

Justin Evans, mitigating, told Cardiff Magistrates’ Court: “Her mother had died from pneumonia in the last seven days and she was upset and had not seen her social worker and still hadn’t received any money from her benefits.

“She was distraught that she might not get to see her mother’s funeral. She apologises for her actions.”

Judge Stephen Harmes sentenced Jones to a three-month conditional discharge.

He told her: “You are desperate to go to her funeral and I hope you sort that out.

“Please don’t take it out on other people who are trying to help you.”

Jones must also pay a £22 victim surcharge.