A SIXTH Form student at Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools has received national recognition for his foreign languages and essay-writing skills.

Seventeen-year-old Edward Baker, a Year 12 pupil at Monmouth School for Boys, has now secured a place on the German Scholarships Programme run by the UK-German Connection as a result of his writing achievements.

Only eight students are selected across Britain for the programme each year.

Edward, who was selected for his essay on the future importance of the German language, will now get the chance to improve his language skills and learn more about German culture.

The programme will include trips to Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Bonn and Munich, as well as a two-week stay with a German family.

Helen Smail, Head of Modern Foreign Languages at Monmouth School for Girls, said: “In the light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the visit will not be able to take place as planned in the summer holidays.

“However, an alternative programme is envisaged for Edward and the other winners at some point in the autumn.”