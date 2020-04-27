AN habitual criminal who has racked up 182 previous convictions avoided going back behind bars because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prolific Newport offender William Pritchard was told that although ordinarily he would be sent straight to prison, he was being offered a chance at rehabilitation.

But the judge admitted he didn’t hold much hope that the 37-year-old will take up the opportunity and choose to go on the straight and narrow.

With fears coronavirus could spread rapidly in many of the UK’s overcrowded prisons, courts are under increasing pressure to avoid sending defendants to jail where possible.

Pritchard, of Maesglas Crescent, was hauled before a judge and pleaded guilty to the theft of £156 of goods from a Lifestyle Express store in Newport.

He was jailed last autumn for 31 weeks after he admitted the theft of a hot tub and a charity box.

The £385 hot tub was stolen from Tesco in Newport’s Harlech Retail Park and the charity box from the city’s Hobbycraft.

Nathan Fear, prosecuting, told Cardiff Magistrates’ Court that Pritchard’s latest offence took place on April 3.

Judge Stephen Harmes told Pritchard: “There are unusual times we are living in. Although this offence crosses the custody threshold, I am not going to send you to prison.

“You don’t want to be in there do you? It’s risky being in there.

“You must understand the criminal justice system as well as I do. You have been here as many times as me.

“You’ve done time before. You don’t want to go back do you?”

Pritchard replied from the dock: “No.”

Judge Harmes said: “If these were ordinary times, you would be going to prison today.

“I am going to give you a chance, but I am not optimistic you will take it.”

He jailed Pritchard for four months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to observe a four-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The defendant was also ordered to hand £156 back to Lifestyle Express in compensation.

He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.