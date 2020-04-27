MORE than 100,000 people are grieving in isolation as a result of the coronavirus, a bereavement charity has said.

Andy Langford, clinical director of Cruse Bereavement Care (CBC), said: "Grieving is a normal part of life, and even during periods of global stability can be massively distressing.

"Unfortunately, the death toll we are currently experiencing, whilst hugely tragic in itself, means that hundreds of thousands of people are going to be left grieving in isolation."

He was speaking after the UK's first month in lockdown, as the number of people who have died with coronavirus in hospital is just over 18,000.

CBC estimates that six people suffer intense grief for every one that dies, meaning at least 108,000 people may be trying to cope with a death.

Social distancing means that funerals, which are on average attended by 50 people, are not able to go ahead as planned.

CBC believes that around 900,000 people have been unable to attend funerals or to say goodbye in the way they would have wanted.

The coronavirus-related deaths come on top of the average of around 50,000 people who die in any given month, according to CBC.

Mr Langford said: "Some of the things that would be considered 'normal' in terms of coping with grief, such as attending a funeral and spending time with friends and family, has not been possible. This will only serve to compound grief.

"At times like this, and in the face of increased isolation, people across the country also have an opportunity to reach out to those who may be struggling, to make sure they don't feel alone."

The charity has a network of 5,000 volunteers who offer free help for bereaved people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Langford added: "We are on hand to support anyone who needs us. We are here to listen."