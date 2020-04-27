Coronavirus live updates as cases in Wales top 9,000
- Yesterday the number of coronavirus cases in Wales has now topped 9,000 - with another 14 confirmed deaths taking the overall toll to 788.
- The latest update from Public Health Wales shows that a further 178 cases have been confirmed today, taking the official total in Wales to 9,078, though the true figure is likely to be higher.
