TWO people have been arrested by Gwent Police following an appeal for information on a burglary in Newport.
The burglary occurred in Ringwood Avenue in Newport, on Monday, February 17. Money and jewellery were taken during the incident.
Gwent Police have arrested and questioned a 35-year-old man - who has been released on police bail - and a 29-year-old woman - who was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
If you have any information that could help please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000059746.
Alternatively, you can direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter page or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.