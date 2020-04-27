STAGECOACH have announced a series of schedule changes across Gwent, which have been brought in to ensure the service better fits the needs of key workers across the region.
Due to COVID-19, revised temporary timetables will be operating for Stagecoach in South Wales, these timetables are available to view on the Stagecoach website.
The new alterations affect Services E3, X4, X24 from today to help cater for key worker shifts.
The timetable changes are as follows:
- Service E3: Ebbw Vale to Marine Industrial Estate, extra journey at 07:36
- Service X4: Ashvale to Abergavenny, extra journey at 07:15
- Service X24: Cwmbran to Newport 07:20 journey will leave at 07:25 to connect with Service 23
- There will be no Sunday services operating until further notice
In a statement on their website, Stagecoach said: "In response to government advice on avoiding non-essential travel, feedback from key workers and a reduced demand for bus travel, revised timetables are currently operating.
"These temporary timetables, which will operate across the region until further notice, are continuing to be revised to ensure that critical routes are maintained wherever possible and have taken into account the needs of our communities and key workers where possible."