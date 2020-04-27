GWENT Police are appealing fir information following two break-ins in Monmouthshire in the space of two days.
Sometime between Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24, an unknown number of people have entered secure sheds on Ty Du Road in Devauden using a bolt cutters
Gardening tools with a value of £2,000 were taken from within.
Those with information/CCTV regarding the incident should call Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 175 24/04/20 – NICHE 2*139847.
At around. 4.40 pm on Friday, April 24, another break-in occurred at outbuilding on Bareland Street in Magor. However, on this occasion nothing was taken.
The incident number for this break-in is 455 24/04/20 - NICHE 2*140409.