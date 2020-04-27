NEWPORT Bus hse today brought in changes to their timetables across the city to adjust for changes in demand due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The travel firm will implement a reduced schedule as many are working from home as a result of government advice.
Here is a brief overview of changes:
- 1/1B - will no longer operate
- 2A/2C - 07:15, 17:15 and 19:00 service will no longer operate Monday - Saturday
- 6E - 19:00 Monday to Saturday 07:00 and 08:00 on a Saturday will no longer operate
- 8A/8C - 18:08 service will no longer operate on a Saturday
- 11A/11C - Will no longer operate on a Saturday
- 15/16 - Minor timing changes
- 19E - 17:05 service Monday - Saturday and 18:05 on a Saturday will no longer operate
- 26A/26C - 18:30 service Monday - Saturday will no longer operate
- 27/28 - 19:00 service will no longer operate Monday - Saturday
- 29B - 17:40 service from Newport and 18:20 from Cwmbran will no longer operate Monday - Friday
- 30 - No changes
- X30 - 12:30 service Monday - Saturday and 17:00 on a Saturday will no longer operate.
- 35/36 - 07:15 and 18:15 services will no longer operate on a Saturday
- 42/43 - 19:00 service Monday-Friday and 07:03 and 18:03 on a Saturday will no longer operate
- 60 - Will no longer operate
- C1/C2/C3 - Will no longer operate on a Saturday and reduced service Monday - Friday
- 74A/74C - No changes
- X74 - No Changes
The services have been tailored to the number of passengers using the buses over the last two weeks.
READ MORE:
Newport Bus say that they are "determined to keep running our services to match the travelling needs of people in work".
For more information about the changing timetables, visit newportbus.co.uk/coronavirus
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment