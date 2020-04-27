A MAN is to stand trial in the summer accused of assaulting a woman.

Phillip James Coates, 30, of Market Street, Blaenavon, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty.

He denies assault by beating on April 22.

Coates’ trial was set for June 10 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was granted conditional bail by Judge Stephen Harmes.