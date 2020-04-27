A DUO harbouring a grudge against a council made a series of bomb hoax calls warning that a device was about to be detonated at a civic centre building.

Ronald Lawrence put on a fake Irish accent and delivered the chilling threats whilst with his partner in crime Sharon Goodwin.

They warned a remote controlled bomb was about to be exploded at the headquarters of Blaenau Gwent council in Ebbw Vale, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how more than 150 terrified civic centre employees were evacuated twice close to Christmas 2018 after hoax calls were made.

Property landlord Lawrence and disgruntled ex-Blaenau Gwent council worker Goodwin then made a third hoax call during the festive period when the building was empty.

Mr Cobbe said their motivation was “spite” after the local authority launched a fraud investigation involving the pair.

Lawrence’s business suffered as a result of the probe and Goodwin lost her job and pension after she was convicted of an offence under the Data Protection Act and received a conditional discharge.

Mr Cobbe told the court: “They made a series of hoax calls to the civic centre in Ebbw Vale saying that a bomb was going to be detonated.

“The first call took place on December 20, 2018. Mr Lawrence put on an Irish accent and called 999.

“He said, ‘My call sign is Operation Reindeer. This is your first and final warning. There is a bomb in the civic centre.”

A day later, Lawrence called the Media Wales media organisation in Cardiff and told a journalist: “Do not interrupt me. There is a device in the building. There is absolutely no security.

“All devices are remotely controlled. You have one hour to clear the building.”

On both occasions, the civic centre was evacuated at a combined cost of nearly £20,000 to the council.”

The third and final call came on December 28, 2018 when a similar threat was made after the pair contacted Tesco in Ebbw Vale.

Mr Cobbe said that when Lawrence was arrested he had dismissed what he had done as a “schoolboy prank”.

The court heard he was now aged 71 and had no previous convictions.

Goodwin, who Lawrence employs, is aged 45 and her only brush with the law was her Data Protection Act conviction from 2015.

The pair pleaded guilty to three counts of making a bomb hoax.

Lawrence, formerly of Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery, was represented by William England who said on behalf of his client: “For 71 years, he had led an exemplary life.

“He had described his actions as a schoolboy prank. It wasn’t. It was reckless, stupid and unlawful.”

Goodwin, of Spring Bank, Abertillery, was defended by Benjamin Hargreaves.

In mitigation, he said: “She played a secondary part.”

Judge Richard Twomlow told the pair they were lucky not be sent immediately to prison.

But he told them that because the offences were now 16 months old, Lawrence was aged 71 and that they had admitted their guilt after initially denying responsibility, he could suspend their sentences.

Lawrence was jailed for 16 months suspended for 12 months, and Goodwin for 12 months, suspended for 12 months.

Both will have to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lawrence must pay £9,500 in compensation to Blaenau Gwent council and Goodwin £5,000.

They must both hand over £900 each to meet some of the prosecution costs and they must pay a victim surcharge.