AN IMPASSIONED plea for the return of a memorial tree has appeared on a walk in the Risca area.
Passers-by have noticed a sign between Ynysddu and Wyllie, saying a tree planted in memory of a man's wife had been taken.
The sign appeals for the tree to be returned.
READ MORE:
- Beauty spot becomes like 'Barry Island' as people from Newport travel nearly 25 minutes to get there.
- City ranked among the best for generous living space.
- More than 100,000 grieving in isolation due to lockdown, charity says.
It reads: "Please help. Opposite this bench a puzzle tree was planted in memory of my wife, Allison, on the day her ashes were laid to rest.
"It has been taken, probably by someone who thinks it would look better in their garden, on April 16/17.
"Please put it back. I'm sure you did not realise the hurt its removal would cause. Thank you."
Gwent Police confirmed that they had not received any reports of a tree stolen from the area on the specified dates.
Do you know anything about this, or about who put up the sign? If so, email thomas.moody@newsquest.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment