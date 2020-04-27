THE coronavirus death toll in Welsh hospitals has risen to 796, with eight more deaths being reported today.
The latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures show there have been another 203 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Welsh hospitals in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in Wales to 9,280.
Dr Giri Shankar, of PHW, said there was "emerging evidence" of a "levelling-off" in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Wales.
This "may be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures", he added, but warned it was "still too early to tell for sure".
It is also "too soon to end the current social distancing rules", Dr Shankar said.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent, another 35 cases have been confirmed since yesterday.
- In the Newport local authority, 13 new cases brings the total to 669.
- In Blaenau Gwent, nine new cases bring the total to 262.
- In Caerphilly, nine new cases bring the total to 567.
- In Monmouthshire, one new case brings the total to 230.
- And in Torfaen, three new cases bring the total to 290.
There are now 2,018 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the area covered by ABUHB.
Last week, the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area surpassed ABUHB as the worst-hit area of Wales.
