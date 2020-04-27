WELSH firms are helping the country move towards self-sufficiency in terms of providing PPE to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

This is according to first minister Mark Drakeford, who was speaking at the Welsh Government's most recent coronavirus briefing.

Mr Drakeford said that firms, such as Trascend Packaging in Hengoed, are working to provide items of PPE to the health service and beyond.

"For the first time we are self-sufficient in scrubs," he said.

"We have brought back jobs from overseas.

"One of the lessons we are learning is that we can't simply rely on supplies from overseas. We must have a 'home grown' supply of the essential equipment."

Mr Drakeford did express gratitude however, to those countries which had stepped up to support Wales with offers of PPE during the crisis.

"Over the weekend we received a shipment of masks from China," he said.

"These are for use in Wales but will be used across the UK is needed.

"We have also received a generous offer of masks from Vietnam."

Mr Drakeford spoke of how the items of PPE have been distributed throughout the country.

"As of today we have provided more that 56 million pieces of PPE to our NHS and local authorities," he said.

"We're provided that to thousands of places across Wales.

"Unlike in England, PPE is being provided free of charge to care homes.

"Our system identifies 19 categories of PPE, masks and gowns have been the most under-pressure.

"Coronavirus has put supplies under pressure around the world."

As well as self-sufficiency, Mr Drakeford looked to remote working as a positive which can be drawn from the way the country has handled the crisis.

"I hope firms which can have people working from home don't simply revert once this is over," he said.