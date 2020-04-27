CAERPHILLY residents have taken to social media to thank the council for reopening cemeteries, but have said they “should never have closed”.

Last week Caerphilly County Borough Council announced all cemeteries in the area would be reopened at 8am on Saturday, April 25.

Now, residents in the county borough are sharing their thoughts on the situation, after cemeteries were closed at the start of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many were filled with thanks for the council’s change of heart.

Commenting on the council’s Facebook post Catherine Leigh said: “I’m so happy this is happening as this is the first time in 35 years I haven’t been to visit my dad’s grave.

“It’s been so hard not visiting my dad, nan and gramps’ graves.

“I would thank you for listening to everyone regarding visiting the cemeteries.”

However, the council received criticism from some residents for shutting cemeteries in the first place.

Susan Miles said: “These should not have been closed for the last month.

“The council is merely correcting its error.

“Good news – but would appreciate an apology and an explanation of why the excuses to close them applied until now.”

Caroline Thomas said that it was “good news but the graveyards should never have been shut.”

The council said they had “listened to the strength of feeling in the community with regard to the closure of cemeteries.”

The decision to reopen cemeteries came after conversations between council leaders and Welsh Government ministers.

A council spokesman said: “This has been a hugely challenging time for everyone and we understand that this has had an impact on many residents, therefore we want to act quickly and reopen them as soon as possible.

“Please ensure you are mindful of the social distancing rules and to observe them when visiting loved ones who have passed.

“As routine maintenance has not been undertaken since the lockdown measures were imposed, please be mindful that the cemeteries are not of the highest standard that we normally provide and maintenance works will re-commence next week to achieve this once again.”