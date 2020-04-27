A CANNABIS farmer growing plants worth more than £30,000 told police he smoked 60 joints a day and the crop was for his own personal use.

Nicholas Smith, 44, wept when a judge told him he was suspending his jail sentence after hearing he was taking “encouraging” steps to beat his addiction.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the defendant’s Caerphilly home was raided by police last June.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “An expert officer said it was an impressive and sophisticated set-up with more expensive equipment than usually found.

“All the rooms were altered to grow cannabis and the walls had been lined with foil.”

Smith, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, was managing two cannabis factories and took police to the second operation a few streets away after owning up to it.

Mr James told Judge Richard Twomlow that the potential yield from the two crops was in excess of £30,00.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of producing cannabis, possession of cannabis, cannabis oil, cocaine and amphetamine.

The defendant had 17 previous convictions for 31 offences, including possession of drugs, but none for trafficking.

Smith had not been in trouble since a benefit fraud conviction when he was in his 20s.

Ed Mitchard, mitigating, said his client had “co-operated fully with the police” and led them to the second cannabis factory which they knew nothing about.

He added that the defendant was trying to kick his drug habit.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Smith: “You are trying to address the problems with addiction which have beset you for some time.”

He added: “You told police you would have sold any surplus to known adult associates.

“There was no involvement in any organised crime group and you have not been in trouble since 2004.”

Smith was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant, who receives £500 Universal Credit a month, was told he must pay £100 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.