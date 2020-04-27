A MAN has been arrested in connection with a crash in Risca on Sunday that led to a police search involving dogs and a helicopter.

Gwent Police first responded to reports at 4.40am yesterday that a man was allegedly driving in the Risca area while intoxicated.

Just before 5am, the police were called to St Mary Street, following reports of a crash.

At the scene, a car had been in collision with the wall of four houses.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said the incident involved a search using police dogs and a helicopter.

Nobody was injured in the crash, she added, but the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, gas engineers, and a construction engineer from Caerphilly County Borough Council were all called to the scene.

A home damaged in the incident was later deemed safe.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from the Cefn Fforest area in connection with the crash.

He has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police's Professional Standards Department is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the crash, the force's spokeswoman said.

An undamaged police car was later recovered from the scene.