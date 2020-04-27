TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Newport councillor who died in hospital two weeks after contracting coronavirus.

Mozadul Hussain, 63, died last Wednesday, April 22, at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Businessman Mr Hussain, a father of seven, was also well known for his many restaurants across the city, and was the first Bangladeshi to be elected to Newport council.

Mike Hamilton, a friend and former colleague of Mr Hussain, said: "We are all shocked at the sudden death of Mozadul from this terrible virus.

"He was elected in 2008 as a Liberal Democrat councillor for the Victoria ward. I remember how proud he was at the count. He seemed the most likely to be elected so I had written a sort of victory speech for him, only for both of us to be elected, me slightly ahead of Mozadul, so I gave the speech.

"His election gained a significant amount of attention, especially from the Bangladeshi communities across the UK.

"He took his duties very seriously, and worked to improve the Victoria ward and empower the residents. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

David Hando, president of Newport Liberal Democrats, added: "We at Newport Liberal Democrats were very sad to learn of the death of our former colleague Mozadul Hussain.

"He was one of the Lib Dem Councillors for the Victoria Ward and he gave us a new perspective on local matters. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

Mr Hussain suffered with asthma and was having breathing problems and had been self-isolating at home, but was admitted to hospital on April 6.