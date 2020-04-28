THE EDUCATION Minister Kirsty Williams will today set out five key principles which will determine when schools return to normal in Wales after lockdown.

Ahead of her appearance at the Children, Young People and Education Committee, Ms Williams will explain her plans for a phased approach in allowing more pupils to return to school.

Schools are currently open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children, with Gwent’s local authorities adopting a hub approach, rather than opening all schools.

The Welsh Government has announced the following “guiding principles”:

The safety and mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of students and staff

Continuing contribution to the national effort and strategy to fight the spread of Covid-19

Having the confidence of parents, staff and students – based on evidence and information – so that they can plan ahead

Ability to prioritise learners at key points, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds

Consistency with the Welsh Government’s framework for decision making, to have guidance in place to support measures such as distancing, managing attendance and wider protective actions.

Ms Williams has since moved to explain the principles, and when they will be brought into action.

READ MORE:

“Our latest understanding of the rate of transmission of Covid-19 allows us to be hopeful, but still requires us to be cautious,” Ms Williams said.

“It is vital that parents, staff and students have confidence in returning to school. We will only enter the next phase when the evidence and advice suggests that it is the right thing to do.

“I will communicate any decision to change the operation of schools well in advance of any required action, allowing school staff, pupil and parents to plan ahead.

“Schools will not immediately return to operating at full capacity. It will be a phased approach and I do not expect schools will suddenly open for all pupils, from all years, all week.

“The ongoing challenge means we will prepare schools for a range of scenarios for the foreseeable future. However unlikely, we must prepare for an eventuality that requires schools to reduce operations at specific future points.

“I would like to thank the all those working hard to ensure that schools and hubs are able to provide support for those who need it. As I have said previously, our teachers, support staff and childcare workers have proved themselves to be national heroes.”