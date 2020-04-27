THE WELSH Government has confirmed this evening that it will be providing £60,000 to eligible beneficiaries of frontline staff, particularly those working in the NHS and social care, should they die in service as a result of Covid-19.

The scheme, in line with that set out by health secretary for the UK Government Matt Hancock earlier today, will see eligible beneficiaries receive a one-off sum of £60,000 and will apply particularly to those working in frontline roles and locations where personal care is provided to individuals who may have contracted Covid-19.