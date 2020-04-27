THE WELSH Government has confirmed this evening that it will be providing £60,000 to eligible beneficiaries of frontline staff, particularly those working in the NHS and social care, should they die in service as a result of Covid-19.
The scheme, in line with that set out by health secretary for the UK Government Matt Hancock earlier today, will see eligible beneficiaries receive a one-off sum of £60,000 and will apply particularly to those working in frontline roles and locations where personal care is provided to individuals who may have contracted Covid-19.
In a written statement released this evening, health minister Vaughan Gething said: "Our frontline workers are being asked to go above and beyond to deliver care and services for patients and individuals and this scheme goes some way to offer greater peace of mind and financial security for their loved ones.
"The scheme is non-contributory and there are no additional costs to employers.
"It provides a safety net for eligible staff who deliver frontline services who may be ineligible to join the pension scheme or have decided not to because of affordability.
"For the majority of staff who are members of the pension scheme, it provides an extra level of financial protection in addition to cover they have bought through the pension scheme."
The scheme will be time-limited, providing cover for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and applies as of March 25.