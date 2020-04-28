A MAN from Cwmbran has unleashed his creative side to paint a Banksy-style mural in support of the NHS ‘super heroes’ who supported his family through difficult times.

Lyndon Reynolds began work on the piece on Monday, April 20, using cans of spray paint he had found in his garage. Just five days later the mural emblazoned on Mr Reynolds’ garage, which depicts an NHS worker sporting a Superman face mask, was complete.

“Many people, including police have stopped to watch him paint and admire his work,” said Mr Reynolds’ wife Sheenagh.

Lyndon Reynolds working on his artwork

The piece holds special poignancy for the Reynolds family, who said they have received ‘incredible’ support from the NHS over the past few months.

In October last year Mr Reynolds’ father Robert - from whom he said he had inherited his artistic talent from - suffered a fall and was taken to hospital.

Lyndon Reynolds working on his artwork

He spent the next eight weeks at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital, where Mr Reynolds said he received “the most wonderful care”.

“There was never a nurse or doctor away from his bedside,” he said. “The unit was under immense pressure, but this did not affect the care he received. It was incredible.”

The finished artwork

Robert Reynolds died on Thursday, December 12, aged 83.

This came just 12 days after Mrs Reynolds mother, Gwyneth Jamieson, died following a stroke.

Paying tribute to her mother, Mrs Reynolds said: “My mam was an 87-year-old ‘super hero’.

“She cared for my dad, Reuben, who, in 1970, survived an industrial accident at Port Talbot Steel Works.”

Lyndon Reynolds working on his artwork

This all came during an already tough time for the family, as Mrs Reynolds was battling through almost two years of complicated surgeries after twice being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Without this specialist care I could now be very ill, or not here at all,” she said.

“Lyndon and I are constantly reliving and appreciating all of the care, attentiveness and protection we received.”

And the story doesn’t end there - the day after the funeral of her beloved ‘Gramps’, Mr and Mrs Reynolds’ daughter Alys began work on the NHS front line.

Alys Reynolds geared up for a shift

Miss Reynolds is now stationed at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital in Caerphilly.

“To say we are proud of her is an understatement,” said Mrs Reynolds.