A THUG who ignored coronavirus lockdown rules was jailed after he urinated on a police van and committed assault.
Damien Clifford Kirk Johnson, of Southlands, Blaina, was locked up for a total of 23 weeks at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
The 27-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to common assault, criminal damage and defying coronavirus regulations.
MORE NEWS
- Four men released under investigation after police cars rammed in high-speed chase
- Locked Up: Robbers, thug, rogue driver and drug dealer jailed
- Sudanese man, 33, charged with trying to kill police officer refused bail
The offences were committed in Abertillery on April 21.
The court heard how Johnson, represented by Frank Whittle, has previous convictions for assault.
The defendant was sent to prison by Judge David Parsons who also ordered him to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.