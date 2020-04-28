WITH all pubs closed due to coronavirus, one Cwmbran couple have started an online weekly quiz to raise money for the NHS
Rhys Bain, 32 and Hannah Wells, 30, had the idea to start a ‘Quarantine Quiz' - which takes place every Sunday on Facebook – as they would usually take part in a quiz at their local pub every week.
They are raising money for NHS Charities Together and currently average around 30 families each Sunday – but there is no limit to how many can take part. The quiz is family friendly and streamed on Facebook every Sunday at 6.30pm. So far, they have raised more than £1,200.
“We picked the NHS Charities Together as we believe to be very fortunate to live in a country that provides free healthcare. The staff are completely undervalued and hope we could help, even though it is not much,” said Mr Bain.
“We’ve had many donations from local businesses we have awarded as prizes”.
To take part in the quiz, donate to the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhys-bain, and leave your details and when you would like to take part. It is free to NHS staff.
To get involved head to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1140297959644433/?ref=share