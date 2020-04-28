PLANS to build 24 apartments on the site of a former pub and cafe in Rogerstone have been revealed.

A public consultation has been launched on proposals to build three residential blocks of two-bedroom apartments on the former Ye Olde Oak Stave pub site in Ruskin Avenue and its car park.

Fifty-two car parking spaces are proposed to serve the development, with 36 of these from an existing car park and 16 from a new car park proposed.

Plans to build six detached homes on the site – most recently used by the Seasons Coffee House – have already been given the green light.

But the latest proposals are facing a backlash from residents who say the development would lead to traffic problems.

“If they build 24 flats it will without a doubt, be an absolute daily traffic nightmare getting out of Squires Gate onto Ruskin Avenue every day,” Peter Stack, who lives in the area, said.

“All residents of Ruskin Avenue and Squires Gate will have an even worse nightmare to get down to Cefn Road – the traffic already gets queued right up and past Squires Gate during peak travelling times.”

Resident Lynne Morgan said traffic in the area is “already atrocious” at peak times.

She also fears the development could cause parking problems as people currently park in the former pub car park.

Dan Berry said options to develop the site needed to be looked at, but raised concerns over the impact of the proposals put forward.

“This is not nimbyism,” he said.

“I think that a long-term solution for the old oak pub area is required however it needs to be in balance and be cognisant of the local challenges.”

But resident John Hathway welcomed new homes being built and said he would “fully support” the scheme.

A design and access statement says the former pub is considered “an increasing blight” on the area.

It is proposed to demolish the building and replace it with “a new high-quality residential development” which would improve the appearance of the area.

Rogerstone councillor Yvonne Forsey said most residents she has spoken to oppose the scheme.

“I appreciate there is a lot of consternation about it,” she said.

“Anything they do put up there would have to be in-keeping with the rest of the estate.”

Cllr Chris Evans said he would be guided by the views of residents in forming his opinion.

The pre-application consultation on the plans runs until May 21, with details at asbriplanning.co.uk