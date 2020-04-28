South Wales Argus
Coronavirus live updates as eight more die in Wales

By Dan Barnes

    The coronavirus death toll in Welsh hospitals has risen to 796, with eight more deaths being reported today.
  • The latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures show there have been another 203 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Welsh hospitals in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in Wales to 9,280.
  • We will be providing updates on all the latest coronavirus stories, as they break, right here.