A MINUTE'S silence is to be held to remember key workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribute at 11am will come from "a sombre but grateful nation," according to Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has just returned to work after having been struck down by the virus and being treated in intensive care, is among those who will be paying their respects, with Government workers also asked to join in.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare workers are all expected to pay their respects to their colleagues at hospitals and other services around the country while transport workers will also take part.

The Press Association has confirmed the deaths of more than 90 frontline NHS workers since March 25.

Carers and bus drivers are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

Dame Donna said: "This moment will bring together a sombre but grateful nation. Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home. Nobody should go out to work and risk their life.

"This must not be the last time that sacrifice is recognised. The country and its leaders owes a tremendous debt to these key workers and the many more who are on shift again today."

The Society of Occupational Medicine, whose members include more than 1,700 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and technicians, has said the goal should be zero work-caused fatalities.

It is calling for the Government to prevent any further work-related deaths and for employers to carry out risk assessments so people can safely return to their jobs whenever the lockdown is eased.

The helpline, which is also open to UK-based bereaved families who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus, is available on 0800 448 0800 between 7am-10pm every day, as well online and via social media.