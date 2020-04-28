A GROUP of fitness instructors have teamed up to provide exercise to their clients by using remote online lessons.

The Newport based instructors came up with the idea at the start of lockdown and their most recent session was an 80s themed Zumba night.

Donna Guerin during the zoom session

Rachel Richards, Mandy Knight, Donna Guerin and Louise Cawte all have a range of activities they regularly lead and came together to help provide exercise during lockdown.

Rachel Richards

Ms Richards said: “Physical exercise is extremely important and especially for mental health in isolation.”

MORE NEWS:

The four have had positive feedback from the sessions, which are allowing their members to remain active while in isolation.

As well as the exercise, there is a fun aspect to further enhance mental health. Ms Richards said: “We held an 80s Zumba night on Zoom, it was an hour and a half and the four of us each led five songs.

“It was great to see everyone dressed up in their 80’s gear.”

The idea for this session came to celebrate Ms Cawte’s birthday.

Louise Cawte

Members of the group are of varying age ranges, with around 30 per cent over retirement age and the classes vary to suit the needs of the individual. There is a membership fee for the group that costs £23 a month and there is a total of 96 classes that members will be able to take part in, working out at around 25p per session.