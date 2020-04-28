GWENT Police officers are investigation a robbery where a man was assaulted and had his bicycle stolen in Brynmawr.
The incident happened at around 2pm on Tuesday, April 21 on the cycle path, known as the black path, which runs alongside Warwick Road. The victim suffered facial injuries.
The bike was later recovered and two people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
A 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from the Abertillery area, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
If you have any information that could help please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000135602, alternatively you can direct message through Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.