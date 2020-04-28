THE case of a woman accused of an alleged £12,000 fraud was heard before a judge.

Leah Msutu, 33, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, faces one count.

The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place between April 1, 2018 and December 10, 2019.

The complainant in the case is Lynda Iles.

The defendant did not have to attend court because of the coronavirus crisis.

Msutu’s case adjourned at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Michael Fitton QC to a date to be fixed.